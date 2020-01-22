Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $160,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Textron were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

