Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

