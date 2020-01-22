Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $197,000 Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

