Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.