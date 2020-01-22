Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 10,098 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

