Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 22,108 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 4,302,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after buying an additional 507,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of COG opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

