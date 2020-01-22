Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,268 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

