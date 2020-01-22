Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,470 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Davita were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 8,101.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 311,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $11,538,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Davita by 270.2% during the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of DVA opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

