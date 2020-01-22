Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 7,218 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.