Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 9,474 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

NYSE:REG opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

