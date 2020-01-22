Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FOX were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

FOX stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

