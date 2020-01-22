Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

