Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman Purchases 1,550,387 Shares

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman acquired 1,550,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $879,999.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,893,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,493.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

