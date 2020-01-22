Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Mercer International stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

