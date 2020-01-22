M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 256 ($3.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 251 ($3.30). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC began coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 4,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,028 ($13,191.27).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

