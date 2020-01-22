MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSM opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

