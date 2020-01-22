Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,835 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in News by 155.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of News by 98,254.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

