Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,675 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

