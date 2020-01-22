Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after buying an additional 944,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

