Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Tech Data worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth about $52,578,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 28.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

TECD stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

