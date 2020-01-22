Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,553 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 997,781 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 292.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTL opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

