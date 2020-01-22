Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Entergy by 497.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

NYSE ETR opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

