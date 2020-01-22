Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average is $241.35. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

