Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,064,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $176,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

