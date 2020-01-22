Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3926 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.