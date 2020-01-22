Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

