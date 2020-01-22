Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.25, a P/E/G ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

