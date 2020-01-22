Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

