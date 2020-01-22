Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,932 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

