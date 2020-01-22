Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.