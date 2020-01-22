Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

