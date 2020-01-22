Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,011 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.