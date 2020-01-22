Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,896,000 after buying an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,569,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,963,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.