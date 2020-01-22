Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

