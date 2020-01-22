Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

