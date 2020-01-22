Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

