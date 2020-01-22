One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.70. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

