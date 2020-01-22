OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.38) on Tuesday. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 420.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.10.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

