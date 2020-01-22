O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.89% of O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OUSM stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0762 dividend. This is an increase from O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

