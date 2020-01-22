People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 128,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after buying an additional 466,473 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $946,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.