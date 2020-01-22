People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

PBCT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

