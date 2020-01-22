PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

