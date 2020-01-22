PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 109,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $142.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.