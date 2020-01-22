Peter Larocque Sells 17,330 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 441.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

