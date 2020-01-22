Petrofac (LON:PFC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 508 to GBX 483. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Petrofac traded as low as GBX 366.33 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 368.14 ($4.84), with a volume of 155444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.80 ($4.93).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.14 ($6.86).

In related news, insider George J. Pierson acquired 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

