Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.