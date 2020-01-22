Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,652.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

