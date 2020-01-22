Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.