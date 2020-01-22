Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $4,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 193.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 902.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

