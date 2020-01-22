Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,662,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

PLD stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

